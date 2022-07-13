MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Claps Back At Elon Musk Over Hunter Biden Tweet

Stephanie Ruhle, host of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” isn't amused by Elon Musk's off-color commentary on Twitter Inc TWTR.

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity?” the journalist said in a tweet.

Musk jabbed back with: "Imagine if MSNBC did that."

What Happened: The back-and-forth stems from Musk's apparent praise of the hacked footage from Hunter Biden's phone — which contained graphic images of sex acts and drug use.

"A+ cinematography," Musk, the world's wealthiest person, quipped.

A+ for cinematography pic.twitter.com/anGjQKbq5W

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Ruhle's response to Musk received more than 14,000 likes, compared to Musk's joke, which received more than 212,000 (as of press time).

Why It Matters: Musk has roughly 101 million followers, who are used to the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO's penchant for memes, trolling and lewd remarks. However, the hacking of Hunter Biden’s iCloud account is a serious matter.

Graphic images and videos, which were posted to the online forum 4chan, show President Joe Biden's son in various unscrupulous situations, including the use of narcotics and waving a gun.

The U.S Secret Service said on Monday that they are aware of the alleged hack on Hunter Biden's phone.

"At this time we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions but I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr. Biden," chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Twitter is currently suing Musk in an effort to enforce the $44 billion buyout agreement that he withdrew from last week.

The lawsuit reportedly contains information on the acquisition as well as potential courtroom references to Musk's Twitter activity and memes.