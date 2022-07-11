What Are Billionaires Reading? Musk, Bezos, Gates, Buffett And Others Recommend These Books

Berkshire Hathway’s (NYSE: BRK.B) Charlie Munger once said, “In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn’t read all the time.”

Numerous studies have demonstrated that successful people who practice reading at least seven business books per year make 2.3 times as much as those who only read one business book annually.

According to research published in Thomas Corley's book "The Rich Habits," two or more books are read by 85% of self-made millionaires each month.

Famed billionaire Warren Buffett was once asked what his secret to success was. He replied, “Read 500 pages every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest.”

Bill Gates reads around 50 books per year – nearly one book every week.

Mark Cuban said in 2016, “I read everything I can. I don't care what the source is.”

Elon Musk mentioned in an interview, “when I was around 12 or 15 … I had an existential crisis, and I was reading various books on trying to figure out the meaning of life and what does it all mean?”

He ultimately said he thought “Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy” was a favorite because, “I think and it highlighted an important point which is that a lot of times the question is harder than the answer.”

So, what are the billionaires recommending? We’ve compiled a list

​​​​​Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos

Mark Cuban

Warren Buffett

Charlie Munger

Bill Gates