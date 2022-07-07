ñol

Shhh! Elon Musk Stays Somewhat Mum On Birth Of Twins, Quips: 'Doing My Best To Help Underpopulation'

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The twins were born just weeks before the Tesla chief and musician Grimes welcomed their second child
  • The twins' mother is Shivon Zilis, one of Musk's top executives at NeuraLink.

Back in May, Elon Musk alerted his 00 million-plus followers on Twitter Inc TWTR that the U.S. birthrate is declining. In June, the billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA followed up with a tweet, saying “I mean, I’m doing my part haha."

And that may be true — even more so than previously thought.

What Happened: Musk reportedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, one of his top NeuraLink executives, last November, according to an Insider report citing court records.

Musk and Zilis petitioned for the twins' names to be changed in April so they would have their father's last name and incorporate their mother's last name as part of their middle name.

The twins were born just weeks before Musk and musician Grimes — whose real name is Claire Boucher — welcomed their second child through a surrogate in December.

This raises the total number of Musk's children to 10 — four of which are under the age of two (his first-born son died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at the age of 10 weeks).

Musk has not officially confirmed the twins' arrival. Instead, he rushed to Twitter to share his uncensored thoughts: "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

