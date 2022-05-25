New David Bowie Documentary Showcases His Spiritual, Psychedelic Journey

Universal Studios released a new teaser trailer Monday for an upcoming David Bowie documentary. The film, “Moonage Daydream” features more than 30 of the late star’s songs, but goes much deeper than just his musical catalog.

Brett Morgen directed the film, and it is not Morgen’s first foray into the musical documentary space. In 2015, Morgen released a documentary about Kurt Cobain’s life titled “Cobain: Montage of Heck and Jane.”

Moonage Daydream premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Critic Luke Hicks from The Film Stage called the new Bowie film a “Radiant, psychedelic voyage through David Bowie’s soul.”

Just from the trailer, viewers can see that the film features trippy colors and visuals, giving watchers an immersive psychedelic experience. While the film takes you through the spiritual and psychedelic journey, Bowie himself was not himself huge into psychedelics.

“I did [LSD] three times. It was very colorful, but I thought my own imagination was already richer. Naturally”, Bowie said, according to the site Bowiebible.com. “And more meaningful to me. Acid only gives people a link with their own imagery. I already had it. It was nothing new to me. It just sort of made a lot of fancy colors. Flashy lights and things. “Oh, look. I see God in the window.” So what? I never needed acid to make music, either."

Check out the trailer: