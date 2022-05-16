Elon Musk's Mom Is Now A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Maye Musk, 74, has joined a long list of supermodels who have graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Musk has been a career supermodel for over 50 years, appearing on the covers of numerous magazines such as Time, Women's Day and Vogue.

This cover, however, came as a surprise to the world, including her sons, Kimbal and billionaire Elon, who is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA.

“I haven’t told my children, Tosca [Musk] knew I went for the shoot, but she doesn’t know what it was about because I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody, and the only reason she knew was because she was standing next to me [when I got the call]. But Kimbal and Elon, I haven’t told them because I wasn’t allowed to. They’re going to get a surprise. Their friends are going to be blown away.” Musk told Women's Wear Daily.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features four women, including Musk, who are widely recognized in the modeling profession. The publication defined powerful women.

Kim Kardashian: Between being a reality TV star, entrepreneur, law school student, and mother of four, she's one of the most powerful women in the business. Kardashian shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

@KimKardashian is our 2022 COVER MODEL!

Ciara: Ciara is another in the entertainment industry. The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and mother of three is also the founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara is taking things a whole LEVEL UP for us and we are here for it.



See more here: https://t.co/QUsEp4RWQD — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

Maye Musk: Musk is a 50-year veteran in the modeling profession and a world-renowned dietician.

Maye Musk (@mayemusk) is living the life–on the cover of #SISwim22!



Can’t get enough? See more from her first Sports Illustrated shoot here: https://t.co/CM2PamVbza — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

Yumi Nu: The Japanese-Dutch recording artist, model and entrepreneur made her SI Swim debut in last year's issue. She returns with another head-turning photoshoot.

Just when we thought this year couldn't get any better for Yumi Nu (@_yumi_nu), she has yet another MAJOR MOMENT!

While Elon may not have been aware of his mother's picture shoot, he sent this tweet on Friday, portraying a magazine-worthy portrait of Louis XIV, who ruled France for 72 years, the longest reign of any king in French history.