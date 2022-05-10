Young Thug Indicted On Numerous Charges: What Authorities Say He Did

Well, with a name like Young Thug, it doesn’t come as a surprise he is in hot water with the law.

So, what happened? Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is a Grammy Award-Winning rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, who is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail after being arrested on Monday following investigations stemming back to 2013, and 2018.

Another rapper, Gunna, and 26 others associated with Williams were indicted on charges.

According to the jail records, Williams is being held on a host of charges, which include:

Conspiracy to Violate the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act)

Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity

Possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony

Possession of a sawed-off Shotgun, sawed-off Rifle, Machine gun, Dangerous Weapon

The RICO offense stems from an alleged January 2013 incident, while the gang activity charges derive from an alleged incident in May 2018.

According to Michael Seiden of WSBTV, Williams is accused of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz Global Holdings HTZ, which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, on January 10, 2015.

BREAKING: Rappers @youngthug ,@1GunnaGunna among 28 defendants charged in 56 count indictment in Fulton County. My colleague @MarkWinneWSB & I have exclusive details. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Authorities say the rapper is one of the founders of Young Slim Life (YSL), a criminal street gang in Atlanta.

The “Go Crazy” rapper was arrested in Buckhead, Atlanta, at his home.

Williams made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, and has been booked into the Fulton County Jail. The date of his next court appearance has yet to be determined.

Photo: Courtesy of The Come Up Show on Flickr