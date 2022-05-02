All The Meme Gold From Elon Musk's Latest Buying Excursion

Elon Musk understands the power of a good meme.

The world’s richest man’s Twitter Inc TWTR account undoubtedly skews as a meme-dominated account, keeping his 88 million followers entertained with jokes, memes and updates regarding the several companies in which he owns.

Since the initial stake in Twitter was made public, the Tesla Inc TSLA chief's memes have gotten funnier, and even polarizing. Here is a list of what we think are the best ones.

1. Twitter finally gets an edit button

2. Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit

3. In case u need to lose a boner fast

4. Should be called Trumpet instead!

5. Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in

6. Listen, I can’t do miracles ok

7. The left moves further left

8. The Ultimate DOOM