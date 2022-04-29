James Corden To Leave 'Late Late Show' In 2023

James Corden will sign off as host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” at the end of the 2022-2023 television season.

What Happened: In the opening monologue of his April 28 show, Corden announced that he signed a one-year contract extension with CBS but would not continue further with the show.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that," he said. "It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.

"I always want to love making it," he added. "And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

About Corden: The London-born Corden was well known in his native Great Britain from the sitcoms “Fat Friends” and “Gavin & Stacey” and to Broadway audiences for this Tony-winning role in the comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors,” but outside of a supporting role in the 2014 film version of the musical “Into the Woods” he was a mostly unknown quantity to American audiences before replacing Craig Ferguson on “The Late Late Show” in 2015.

Corden’s show gained popularity with segments that mixed comedy and music, most notably “Carpool Karaoke” where he performed sing-alongs with prominent musical guests during extended auto trips. He also gained wider visibility hosting the telecasts of the Grammy and Tony Awards on CBS, a division of Paramount Global PARAA, and more recently he appeared as a spokesman for Weight Watchers International WW. However, he had less success transitioning into film roles, appearing in the poorly-received movie musicals “Cats,” “The Prom” and “Cinderella.”

See Also: 'SportsCenter' Anchor Sage Steele Sues ESPN And Disney: Here's Why

What Happens Next: "The Late Late Show" began in 1995 with Tom Snyder as the host in 1995. Snyder was replaced in 1999 by Craig Kilborn and Ferguson took over in 2005.

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks praised Corden’s impact on the network’s 12:30 a.m. ET time slot.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said Cheeks in a press statement. “From ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ to the legendary ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format.”

No replacement has been named for Corden.

Photo by Andy Thornley / Flickr Creative Commons