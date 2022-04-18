Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! On Roku

by

Genius Brands International Inc GNUS plans to offer a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on the Roku Channel.

Kartoon Channel!, the digital network of Genius Brands, is a family entertainment venue.

The channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius.

The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021.

The channel is available in the U.S. through various distribution platforms.

Price Action: GNUS shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $0.83 on the last check Monday.

