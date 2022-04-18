Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! On Roku

- Genius Brands International Inc GNUS plans to offer a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on the Roku Channel.
- Kartoon Channel!, the digital network of Genius Brands, is a family entertainment venue.
- The channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius.
- The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021.
- The channel is available in the U.S. through various distribution platforms.
- Price Action: GNUS shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $0.83 on the last check Monday.
