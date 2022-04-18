QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! On Roku

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Genius Brands International Inc GNUS plans to offer a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on the Roku Channel.
  • Kartoon Channel!, the digital network of Genius Brands, is a family entertainment venue.
  • The channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius.
  • The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021.
  • The channel is available in the U.S. through various distribution platforms.
  • Price Action: GNUS shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $0.83 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsPenny StocksGeneral