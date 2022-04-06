Justin Bieber Offering Fans, Crew Free Therapy In Mental Health Push

Justin Bieber, the world-famous pop star, announced he is offering free therapy for his fans and crew through a partnership with online-therapy provider Betterhelp.com. Fans will be able to sign up for a month of free therapy using the link betterhelp.com/justinbieber.

Bieber will foot the bill for the therapy himself, up to $3 million. He’s also giving his 200+ person crew 18 months of free therapy.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” Bieber said. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

See Also: Beauty And A BAYC: How Justin Bieber Is Shaking Up NFTs To The Tune Of Millions Of Dollars

Bieber has been outspoken about his support for mental health issues and incorporated his “Justice In Action” initiative for his 2022 world tour.

Mental health is just one issue that “Justice In Action” is addressing, in addition to voting rights and climate change.