The Value Of The Companies Elon Musk Sits On The Board Of Will Blow Your Mind

Self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk made news again Tuesday as Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Parag Agrawal officially appointed Musk to the Twitter board of directors.

This appointment came after it was announced Musk had purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

With the addition of Musk to the Twitter board, the billionaire now sits on a total of five boards of directors, which also include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Endeavor Group holdings Inc, and NeuraLink. Tesla and Twitter are publicly owned while SpaceX, The Boring Company and NeuraLink are private.

Here are the values of the companies, and how much Musk owns.

Market cap:

Tesla: $1.18 trillion

Twitter: $40 billion

SpaceX: $74 billion

Endeavor Group: $13.38 billion

The Boring Company: $920 million

NeuraLink: $360 million

Here’s the meat: The total value of the companies Musk directs is $1.3 trillion.

Musk’s stake:

Tesla: 17% stake (172.6 million shares)

Twitter: 9.2% stake (73.48 million shares)

Musk’s equity:

The Boring Company: 90%

NeuraLink: N/A

SpaceX: 47%

Price Actions: Twitter’s stock closed Tuesday’s session at $50.98, up 2.02% and Tesla’s stock closed at $1,091.26, down 4.73%.

Data provided by Benzinga Pro