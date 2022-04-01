Apple TV+ Brings Back Charlie Brown For Earth Day Special

Apple TV+, the streaming service of Apple Inc. AAPL has released a preview trailer of its next special based on Charles Schulz’s Peanuts characters: the Earth Day-focused “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown.”

What Happened: In the new trailer, Charlie Brown’s little sister Sally disrupts the gang’s baseball games when she develops an affinity for a dandelion growing on the pitcher’s mound. While Sally’s interference might seem disastrous for the team’s efforts to win its big game, it winds up sparking a renewed awareness of the ecosystem.

The special, which also features a new song by singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premieres on April 15, one week ahead of the Earth Day observance. This is the second new Peanuts special for Apple TV+, following last December’s “For Auld Lang Syne.”

What Else Happened: Apple TV+ is also bringing back another Peanuts special with an environmental theme: “It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown” from 1976, which will have its’ streaming premiere on April 29 in conjunction with the Arbor Day observance — the holiday falls on the last Friday of each April.

“It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown” is notable as the last Peanuts special featuring original music by jazz composer and pianist Vince Guaraldi and was the first TV appearance of Rerun, the younger brother of Lucy and Linus.

Photo courtesy Apple TV+