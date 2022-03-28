8 Shocking Moments In Oscars History: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Littlefeather Accepts For Brando, 'La La Land' Or 'Moonlight'?

The Academy Awards is a ceremony that honors individuals in the film industry for their artistic and technical merit.

The event, founded by Louis B. Mayer, has taken place for 94 years with its first ceremony hosted at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 1929. The show has been broadcast on ABC, a division of Walt Disney Co DIS, since 1976.

The mildly scripted event has been filled with heartwarming and dramatic moments, like in 1972 when Charlie Chaplin received a record 12-minute standing ovation, or on Sunday when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a bad joke.

Other jaw-dropping events have secured themselves a place in history as well. Here are eight of the most shocking Oscar moments of all time.

See Also: 10 Weirdest Academy Award Achievements Of All Time

1973: Marlon Brando refused the Best Actor award for "The Godfather." In place of him, civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage to deliver a speech about the mistreatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

1974: Robert Opel famously shed his clothes and streaked nude across the stage while host David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor as part of an ongoing piece of performance art, which he later admitted.

1991: Joe Pesci won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Goodfellas." When he took the stage, Pesci muttered just six words, “It was my privilege. Thank you.” before turning around and exiting the stage. A far cry from his character in the film, who was never at a loss for words.

1999: Roberto Benigni won the Best Actor award for "La vita e bella," better known as "Life Is Beautiful." Upon hearing his name, he dramatically climbed atop a few surrounding chairs, being held up by neighboring actors while he stunned the crowd with his antics.

2000: South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone cosplayed as Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet, laughing in jest as it was later reported that the pair were on acid.

2003: Michael Moore won the award for Best Documentary for his work on "Bowling for Columbine." Moore took his time on stage to criticize then-President George Bush for the Iraq war. In a mix of applause and boo, Moore screamed “Shame on you Mr. Bush, shame on you!”

2017: In perhaps the most embarrassing blunder in the history of the Oscars, “La La Land” was awarded Best Picture. The producers of the film made their way through acceptance speeches before it was realized that “Moonlight” had actually won Best Picture.

2022: Comedian Chris Rock stumbled upon a joke that got him slapped in the face by Will Smith. Rock was heard saying “Oh wow! Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock. Screenshot courtesy of ABC/Walt Disney.