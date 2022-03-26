Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Suddenly Dies As Band Set To Perform

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters for 25 years, has died. The band announced the news on Friday, shortly before the group was to play in Colombia. He was 50 years old.

What Happened: The band announced the passing of Hawkins in a tweet late Friday night. Saying that, “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

There was a variety of tributes and replies from fans:

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again



May his memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/tpMIuYRLFY — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) March 26, 2022

I know Dave is so heartbroken right now. They were brothers. RIP Taylor pic.twitter.com/rHliRKyOjs — Todd Howard Stan (@TheWunderfizz) March 26, 2022

The band was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Columbia on Friday for the Festival Estereo Picnic, followed by an appearance at Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday, according to the band's website.

Miley Cyrus, who is set to perform at Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo on Saturday, said on Instagram she would dedicate her performance to Hawkins.

She shared a photo of Hawkins playing the drums, with a caption which read, "This is how I'll always remember you."

The Foo Fighters were formed by Dave Grohl, the former drummer with Nirvana, in 1994. Hawkins joined the band three years later, after previously being the drummer with the Alanis Morissette band.

In his 2021 autobiography, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," Grohl called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime."

No cause of death has been given.

Photo: Courtesy of Ed Vill on Flickr