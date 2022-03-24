These 12 Nonprofits Got Millions Donated From MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife: 'Helping Any of Us Can Help Us All'

MacKenzie Scott signed the Giving Pledge on May 25, 2019, committing to giving at least half of her wealth away to charities.
What happened: The Giving Pledge is "a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes," according to its website.
In a blog post released on Wednesday, Scott announced she had donated more than $3.8 billion to 465 non-profits. In her moving post, she notes that equity can only be realized when all people involved have an opportunity to help shape it.
Forbes reported Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos has a net worth of approximately $164.8 billion, and has donated just 1% of that. Scott, whose net worth is $46.7 billion, has gifted around 18% of that.
Why It Matters: Since divorcing Bezos in 2019, Scott has donated nearly $8.6 billion to more than 1,250 non-profits focused on supporting the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds.
Scott’s post goes on to describe the recipients of the donations, of which 60% of the organizations are led by women and 75% by people with lived experience in the areas they support and the issues they seek to address.
Here is a list of the 12 organizations that have received the most of her selfless gift.
Habitat for Humanity: $436 million
Boys & Girls Club of America: $281 million
Planned Parenthood: $275 million
Community in Schools: $133.5 million
National 4-H Council: $50 million
Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity: $25 million
Guttmacher Institute: $15 million
Jed Foundation: $15 million
The Fortune Society: $10 million
National Council on Aging: $8 million
Shatterproof: $5 million
Young People in Recovery: $3 million
Photo: WikiBio via Wikipedia
