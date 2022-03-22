This Tesla Did Not Have Wings, But Could It One Day?

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This isn’t what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk had in mind when he said, "This will actually be able to fly very briefly."

What happened: A tweet sent from a user named Benjamin Young Savage (@benjancewicz) on the morning of March 20, 2022, shows a 2018 Tesla S-BLM attempting to jump the gap on Baxter Street Hill in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood.

Unfortunately, the Tesla didn’t make it as it came down on its front-end, causing sparks, then crashing into a neighboring Subaru. The owner of the Subaru has since launched a GoFundMe to replace his car. The fund reached its $20,000 goal with 519 donors.

@benjancewicz followed up with another tweet, saying the driver behind the wheel was attempting to recreate a video where YouTuber David Dobrik filmed a Tesla Model Y launching over the same hill, but with safer results.

Why it matters: Tesla does have plans to build a flying car with the Tesla Roadster featuring a SpaceX Thruster Package.

Elon Musk tweeted in May 2021, “This will actually be able to fly very briefly. I always laughed at flying cars & now making one. Fate [loves] irony haha.”

The new Tesla Roadster was slated for a 2022 release, but with supply chain issues Tesla says production will not start until 2023.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.