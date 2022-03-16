Double Trouble Ahead: 'The Bachelorette' To Have Two Women Handing Out Roses

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This week’s hot mess of a finale on the ABC dating series “The Bachelor” is transitioning to a precedent-breaking 19th season of “The Bachelorette” with two women sharing the title role.

What Happened: The 26th season of “The Bachelor” took on a level of sitcom-worthy shenanigans with Clayton Echard juggling three women – Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey – with whom he claimed love. Since polygamy is not a viable route for wrapping the season, Echard ultimately chose Evans, who rejected his final rose – a first in the series’ history. Echard and Evans appeared on the show’s live broadcast dénouement to reveal that they reconciled and are now dating.

As for Recchia and Windey, ABC tapped them to star in the next go-round of “The Bachelorette.” The women will be sharing the same squadron of men for romantic dates, which opens the possibility of the two of them falling for the same guy.

See Also: Hey, Moe! Hey, Larry! It's The 10 Weirdest Facts About The Three Stooges

What To Expect: According to a Deadline report, ABC said the 25-year-old Recchia desires “a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.”

As for the 30-year-old Windey, ABC stated she was “looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type, but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on July 11. ABC is a division of the Walt Disney Co. DIS.

Photo: Gabby Windey (left) and Rachel Recchia, courtesy of ABC