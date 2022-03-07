 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ballantyne Strong Launches Strong Studios For Feature Films And Series Production
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Ballantyne Strong Launches Strong Studios For Feature Films And Series Production
  • Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) has launched Strong Studios, which will operate as part of the Company's Strong Entertainment division.
  • The company has also appointed David Ozer as President of Strong Studios.
  • David was formerly CEO of Landmark Studio Group, a division of Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE).
  • Strong Studios, based in New York, will develop and produce original feature films and television series and will acquire third-party rights to content for global multiplatform distribution.
  • Screen Media, a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, has acquired the distribution rights to original feature films and television series developed by Strong Studios.
  • Price Action: BTN shares closed lower by 1.37% at $2.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEntertainment News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com