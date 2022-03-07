Ballantyne Strong Launches Strong Studios For Feature Films And Series Production
- Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) has launched Strong Studios, which will operate as part of the Company's Strong Entertainment division.
- The company has also appointed David Ozer as President of Strong Studios.
- David was formerly CEO of Landmark Studio Group, a division of Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE).
- Strong Studios, based in New York, will develop and produce original feature films and television series and will acquire third-party rights to content for global multiplatform distribution.
- Screen Media, a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, has acquired the distribution rights to original feature films and television series developed by Strong Studios.
- Price Action: BTN shares closed lower by 1.37% at $2.88 on the last check Monday.
