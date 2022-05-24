QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

If You Invested $1,000 In Coca-Cola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 1:55 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • On March 23, 2020, Coca-Cola stock hit a pandemic bottom of $36.27.
  • The stock surpassed its pre-pandemic all-time high in April 2022, reaching $67.20.

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Coca-Cola's Run: One company that has been a solid investment in the past two years has been soda giant Coca-Cola Co KO.

In recent years, Coca-Cola has been investing in expanding outside its core soda business into higher-growth areas such as water, plant-based beverages, coffees, teas and other drinks. Unfortunately, restaurant, bar and stadium closings in 2020 hit the company’s away-from-home sales hard, creating a difficult environment for Coca-Cola.

At the beginning of 2020, Coca-Cola shares were trading at $55.32. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $53.93 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 23, Coca-Cola stock ultimately bottomed at $36.27. Fortunately, the stock rebounded somewhat from that point on as the broader market recovered.

By early September 2020, Coca-Cola shares were back above $50.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Starbucks Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Coca-Cola In 2022, Beyond: By early January 2021, Coca-Cola shares had grinded to a high as $54.93, but the stock took a big hit when RBC Capital downgraded the stock to Sector Perform and said its “valuation is near-full.” In the note, the analyst said the negative impact of COVID-19 could last longer than many investors assume.

After dipping as low as $48.11 in January following the downgrade, Coca-Cola spent a year marching steadily higher. In recent quarters, Coca-Cola has reported sales numbers that surpassed pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

In November 2021, Coca-Cola announced a $5.6 billion buyout of sports-drink company BodyArmor, its largest brand acquisition in history.

The stock finally surpassed its pre-pandemic all-time high in early 2022, surging to $67.20 in April before pulling back to $58.83 today.

Still, investors who bought Coca-Cola on the day it hit its 2020 pandemic low and held on have generated a positive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Coca-Cola stock bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $1,783 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Coca-Cola stock to rebound in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 22 analysts covering the stock is $70, suggesting 10.3% upside from current levels.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EducationMoversTrading IdeasGeneral