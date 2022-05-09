If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Twitter's Big Run: One company that has been a roller coaster investment in the past two years has been social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was actually very good for Twitter’s business. While other companies were dealing with economic shutdowns, people around the world who were sheltering in place had little to do for entertainment and social interactions other than social media.

The 2020 U.S. presidential campaign and election also helped improve Twitter’s engagement, but Twitter made the controversial decision to ban former President Donald Trump from its platform in January 2021.

At the beginning of 2020, Twitter shares were trading at $32.31. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $36 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China, prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Twitter bottomed at $20 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Twitter investors, the dip did not last long.

By the end of July, Twitter shares were back at new 52-week highs above $40, and the stock got as high as $52.93 in October prior to the U.S. elections.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Snap Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Twitter In 2022, Beyond: Twitter ultimately made it to a new all-time high of $80.75 in February 2021, but the stock drifted steadily lower throughout the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

The biggest news of the past two years came in April 2022 when Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced a buyout of Twitter to take the company private at a share price of $54.20. Even though the Twitter board has accepted the buyout offer, Twitter shares are still trading below $49, likely on market skepticism that Musk will actually complete the deal.

Still, investors who bought Twitter on the day it hit its 2020 pandemic low and held on have generated a nice overall return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Twitter stock bought on March 18, 2020, would be worth about $2,210 today.

Assuming Musk comes through and closes his Twitter acquisition, the stock has a cap on its additional gains from here. The $54.20 buyout price suggests about 11.5% upside from current levels.