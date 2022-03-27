If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Tesla’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past two years has been electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA.

The biggest bullish catalyst for Tesla stock in 2020 was the stock’s addition to the S&P 500 index in December. Tesla joined the index as its sixth-largest member and by far the largest market cap company ever to join the S&P 500. Tesla has previously not qualified for admission to the S&P 500 due to the company’s lack of profitability.

Fortunately for Tesla investors, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t negatively impact the auto industry nearly as much as experts had initially feared.

At the beginning of 2020, Tesla shares were trading at around $425. When March kicked off, the stock was up to $710 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China, prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Tesla ultimately bottomed at $350.50 on March 18, 2020, during the pandemic-driven sell-off. Fortunately for Tesla investors, the dip did not last long.

By June, Tesla shares were back at new all-time highs above $1,000, with the stock as high as $2,318.49 in August prior to a five-to-one stock split.

Tesla In 2022, Beyond: Tesla hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $1,243.49 in November 2021 before pulling back to $1,001.54 today.

Still, investors who bought Tesla stock on the day it hit its pandemic low and held on have generated a huge return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Tesla stock bought on March 18, 2020, would be worth about $13,900 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Tesla’s stock to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 37 analysts covering the stock is $1,049, suggesting just 4.9% upside from current levels.