 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Sputnik Is Launched
Hannah Genig  
October 04, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Sputnik Is Launched

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day in 1957, the USSR launched Sputnik I, the first artificial Earth satellite.

Where Was The Market: The Dow closed around 496.03 and the S&P 500 traded at 41.24.

The 'Space Age' Begins" The Soviet Union became the first key player in the race to space with Sputnik’s launch in 1957. Equipped with binoculars and an array of communication devices, Sputnik transmitted radio signals back to earth that were successfully picked up by radio operators. To combat the advancements, the U.S. began to develop their own satellite, commencing the “space race.”

The U.S. launched the Explorer in 1958.

Despite the Soviet Union’s lead in the late 1950s, the U.S. made giant leaps into space exploration with the successful Apollo lunar-landing program in 1969.

Today, companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) are in the development of innovative spacecrafts and rockets.

A Sputnik I replica at the National Air and Space Museum. Public domain photo from NASA. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Here's Why Chamath Sold Some SPCE And Believes In CLOV, SPACs
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Rises 2%; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slide
Virgin Galactic Soars After FAA Clears Flight, But This Analyst Remains Bearish
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Space Travel SpaceX Sputnik USSREducation General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com