If You Invested $1,000 In Nike Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 33.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
Nike’s Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in the last year has athletic apparel company Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
Fortunately for Nike investors, the company’s online sales business was relatively insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Nike has struggled with supply chain disruptions that have negatively impacted sales.
Nike’s fiscal 2021 revenue was up 19% to $44.5 billion, while net income jumped $125.5% to $5.7 billion. In June, Nike reported 41% fiscal fourth-quarter online sales growth and 147% online sales growth compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
At the beginning of 2020, Nike shares were trading at $101.36. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $89.60 as news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.
Nike ultimately bottomed at $60 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Nike investors, the dip didn't last long.
By September, Nike shares were back at new all-time highs above $110, and the stock got as high as $147.95 in December 2020.
Nike In 2021, Beyond: Nike traded as high as $146.66 in March 2021 before drifting back down to as low as $125.44 in the months that followed. Fortunately for Nike investors, the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report in June was a home run.
Nike reported record earnings, revenue and guidance beats along with record North American revenue in the quarter. The stock initially jumped more than 13% following the report, hitting a new all-time high of $174.38 in August. The stock has since cooled back down to around $155.50.
Still, Nike investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a solid return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Nike stock bought on Sept. 21, 2020, would be worth about $1,357 today, assuming reinvested dividends.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Nike to be back at new all-time highs once again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 26 analysts covering the stock is $185, suggesting 18.9% upside from current levels.
