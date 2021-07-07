 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: WorldCom Fraud Settlement
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: WorldCom Fraud Settlement

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 2003, a federal judge approved a $750 million settlement between WorldCom and federal regulators related to the company’s $11 billion accounting fraud.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 9,216.79 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,004.42.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 2003, the Human Genome Project was completed when scientists successfully sequenced 99% of the human genome. The Space Shuttle Columbia tragically disintegrated upon re-entering the atmosphere, killing all seven crew members on board.

A gallon of gasoline cost $1.83.

Closing The Book On WorldCom: WorldCom was one of the largest and fastest-growing companies during the telecom and internet boom of the late 1990s. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2002 after revealing $11 billion in accounting irregularities. At the time, the WorldCom bankruptcy was the largest in U.S. history.

As part of its bankruptcy, WorldCom was ordered to pay $750 million to the SEC, which was intended to be returned to investors who had been wronged. In 2003, WorldCom changed its name to MCI and moved its corporate headquarters from Clinton, Missippi to Ashburn, Virginia.

In March 2005, WorldCom co-founder and CEO Bernard Ebbers was found guilty of fraud, conspiracy and filing false documents with regulators and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In January 2006, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) acquired MCI for $8.5 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Verizon Ready To Trade Low-Cost Service For TracFone Deal: WSJ
5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2021
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Kinder Morgan And More
BuzzFeed Going Public Via SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market history WorldComEducation Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com