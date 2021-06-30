 Skip to main content

How The End Of The Quarter Can Impact Markets: PreMarket Prep Recap
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
How The End Of The Quarter Can Impact Markets: PreMarket Prep Recap

On Wednesday’s PreMarket Prep, Joel Elconin, Dennis Dick and Spencer Israel discussed how window dressing on the last trading day of the quarter can impact markets.

“The definition of window dressing is that portfolio managers want to have the good companies in their portfolios and they don’t want to have the bad companies in their portfolio,” Dick said on the show.

“So what you typically see is that companies that have done well in the quarter typically get bought today, and companies that are doing poorly in the quarter typically get sold. And sometimes these can be turning points.”

Elconin also mentioned that in addition to any effects of the end of the second quarter, the market will also be watching Friday’s jobs number and the fact that Monday is a market holiday.

For the full discussion, click here or watch it at 22:40 in the clip below.

Featured Guests

Anne-Marie Baiynd, Trader, market technician, author, and CEO of thetradingbook.com 38:13

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnneMarieTrades  

Chuck Self, CIO, COO of iSectors 1:01:20

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chuck_isectors

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, SpotifyGoogle PlaySoundcloudStitcher and Tunein.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick
Joel Elconin
Spencer Israel

For FASTER NEWS and IN-DEPTH market data, check out Benzinga Pro. CLICK HERE for a free two-week trial.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

