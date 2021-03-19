If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 68.2%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Ford’s Big Run: One company that has been a good investment in the last year has been auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

For years, Ford lagged behind many of its competitors in investing in next-generation autonomous and electric vehicle technology. The company has aggressively upped its commitment to innovation in the past year, and investors have been handsomely rewarded.

In February 2021, Ford doubled its commitment to investing in electric vehicle technology from $11 billion to $22 billion through 2025. Ford also engineered the successful launch of its electric Ford Mustang Mach-E in December 2020.

Fortunately for Ford investors, the 2020 pandemic didn’t negatively impact the auto industry nearly as much as experts had initially feared.

In 2019, Ford generated earnings of 1 cent per share on $155.9 billion in revenue. In 2020, Ford’s EPS jumped to 41 cents while its revenue fell to $127.1 billion.

At the beginning of 2020, Ford shares were trading at around $9.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $7.11 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Ford ultimately bottomed at $3.96 on March 23, the same day the S&P 500 bottomed. Fortunately for Ford investors, the dip did not last long.

By June 5, Ford shares were back above $7, and they haven’t traded below $7 since October 2020.

Ford In 2021, Beyond: Ford made it above $10 in January 2021, shortly before the company dubbed its EV investment. The stock eventually made it as high as $13.62 in March, its highest level in more than five years.

In recent days, the stock has pulled back from multiyear highs, settling back down to $12.46.

Still, Ford investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a big return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Ford stock bought on March 17, 2020, would be worth about $2,492 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Ford’s stock to pump the brakes again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $12, suggesting 3.6% downside from current levels.

