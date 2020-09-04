10 Most And Least Healthy States In America For 2020

The world is learning more about how COVID-19 impacts specific populations, and the risks for severe illness stemming from the virus. For example, individuals with pre-existing health conditions are at greater risk of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19, according to a health advisory by the CDC.

Benzinga has analyzed data from America’s Health Rankings to discover which states possess the highest and lowest rates of pre-existing health conditions, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following are the highlights from our data analysis of the most and least healthy states in America.

The rankings for 2020 are determined by factors such as community presence of air pollutants (per cubic meter), drug deaths (per 100,000 individuals), rates of immunization and access to clinical care.

Overall, we discovered Vermont, Massachusetts and Hawaii are the three healthiest states in America for 2020. All three states earned their marks as the healthiest states due to low infant mortality rates and low prevalence of obesity.

Meanwhile, we found that Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas are the three least healthy states in America for 2020. All three states are the least healthy in America given a high prevalence of children in poverty and high cardiovascular death rates.

The following are the highlights of our data analysis of the most and least healthy states in America.

5 Most Healthy States In America In 2020

1: Vermont, Low percentage of uninsured population

2: Massachusetts, Low infant mortality rate

3: Hawaii, Low prevalence of obesity

4: Connecticut, Low prevalence of smoking

5: Utah, Low percentage of children in poverty

5 Least Healthy States In America In 2020

46: Oklahoma, High prevalence of smoking

47: Alabama, High prevalence of diabetes

48: Arkansas, High percentage of children in poverty

49: Louisiana, High cardiovascular death rate

50: Mississippi, High prevalence of obesity

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.