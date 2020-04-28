Taking A System Approach To Day Trading With ProTrader Mike

This presentation from ProTrader Mike is from Benzinga's first-ever virtual Benzinga Options Boot Camp that took place on April 18.

ProTrader Mike, Founder of Mojo Day Trading, joined the virtual Benzinga Options Boot Camp to share his three trading systems with attendees, one in specific being his Day Trading System.

Day Trading is defined as the purchase and sale of a security within a single trading day. Traders use short-term trading strategies to capitalize on small price movements in the stock market. ProTrader Mike feels the best day trades are the ones that work quickly in your favor profiting in just a few short minutes.

ProTrader Mike figured out a “glitch’ in the stock market that uses a system based on positive expectancy that is powerful, easy to follow, and understand.

Mojo Day Trading is more focused on trading as a business and not for fun.

“Making a few trades per day is enough to grow your account by leaps and bounds. Day Trading is a marathon and not a sprint and traders that approach it this way are more successful,” ProTrader Mike told Benzinga.

A Really Cool Trade Play

ProTrader Mike’s Day Trading System centers around one “Trade Play” he calls the “Heinz Trade.” It works with great consistency and is the focal point of his business and what he teaches to traders in his online Day Trading Course.

Systems are different from strategies and ProTrader Mike and his hundreds of members are true believers in his system with the average trader having been with Mojo Day Trading for over three years.

“Day Trading is a system that works and it works big time,” said ProTrader Mike. “I’ve made a career out of it along with hundreds of other ProTraders.”

Photo by lo lo on Unsplash