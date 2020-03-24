Here's How Much Investing $100 In Nike Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Nike’s Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was athletic apparel maker Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Nike is one of the world’s largest athletic apparel retailers, and it was perfectly positioned to capitalize on the athleisure fashion trend of the past decade. Nike was also an early adopter of direct-to-consumer retailing via its website. Nike’s direct-to-consumer sales skyrocketed from just $2.18 billion in 2009 to $11.75 billion by 2019.

Nike also has some major news headlines in the 2010s. Nike became the official supplier for NFL apparel in 2012 and the official supplier for NBA apparel in 2015. It also made some controversial decisions as well, including an ad campaign focusing on Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and its decision to exit the golf equipment business in 2016.

Nike shares started the 2010s trading at around $16. By mid-2010, Nike had already hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $15.22. From that point forward, it was a slow and steady climb for the next 10 years with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Nike reached the $50 mark in early 2015 and hit $100 just prior to the end of 2019. The stock made a new all-time high of $105.62 in the opening weeks of 2020, entering the new decade with some extremely bullish momentum.

In fact, even after a steep coronavirus-driven pullback to below $70, $100 worth of Nike stock in 2010 would be worth more than $414 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Nike will bounce back at some point in 2020. The average price target among the 31 analysts covering the stock is $91 suggesting 33.7% upside from current levels.

