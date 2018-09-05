Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Japanese Investor Buys Pebble Beach Golf Resort In Infamous Real Estate Deal
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Japanese Investor Buys Pebble Beach Golf Resort In Infamous Real Estate Deal

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 28 years ago, Japanese real estate developer Minoru Isutani bought the Pebble Beach golf resort for $841 million.

Where The Market Was

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 2,628.22 and the S&P 500 traded at 324.39. Today, the Dow is trading at 25,931.05 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,885.38.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1990, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) launched the Saturn car model. “The Simpsons” began airing on Fox for the first time. Federal U.S. interest rates finished the year at 10 percent.

Real Estate Blunder

Isutani’s purchase of Pebble Beach was one of several high-profile U.S. real estate investments by Japanese investors at the time, sparking concerns among critics that Japanese buyers were taking over the entire U.S. economy.

However, in less than two years time, it became painfully clear Isutani’s purchase was among the worst real estate deals in history. Plagued by debt and controversy surrounding his alleged ties to Japanese organized crime, he was forced to sell Pebble Beach for an estimated $500 million, taking a $341 million loss on the property.

Today, Pebble Beach Golf Links is owned by Pebble Beach Co. and hosts annual PGA Tour events. The public course is among the most expensive courses in the world, charging a $525 green fee per round.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Edison Lights Up Wall Street

What Wynn's Las Vegas Strip Land Purchase Means For Investors

Posted-In: Japan Minoru Isutani Pebble Beach this day in market historyEducation Top Stories General Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Analyst: Waymo Is Worth 10 Times Tesla's Ride-Sharing Business
A Day Trader's Guide To Momentum
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Powell Sees No Signs Of Economy Overheating, But Key Data On Way This Week
This Day In Market History: Cadillac Is Founded
6 Cannabis Companies Make Their Investment Pitch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Facebook Returns Fire In BlackBerry Legal Battle With Patent Infringement Accusations