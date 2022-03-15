Psychedelic Medicine Is On The Rise And Retail Investors Can Own A Piece Of This Groundbreaking Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Until recently, it was impossible to even consider the use of psychedelics in modern medicine. Throughout the 20th century, psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin were a forbidden topic. The banning of these compounds in the United States began in the 1960s and restrictions scaled from there.

Eventually, the majority of these hallucinogens were named Schedule I drugs and anyone caught in possession faced stiff penalties.

However, as science and society have progressed, there’s been a slow and steady adoption of plant and fungi medicine into the medical system, particularly the mental health sphere. As Michael Pollan said in his article, The Trip Treatment, “As the drug war subsides, scientists are eager to reconsider the therapeutic potential of these drugs, beginning with psilocybin.”

Now, half a century after psychedelics were first declared illegal, they’re beginning to make a comeback as several cities and states across the country are either decriminalizing or legalizing certain psychedelics.

In fact, the FDA and DEA are starting to approve psychedelic studies allowing researchers to examine the effects of the natural compounds on mental illness. This is a time many thought would never come.

The mental health crisis is worse than we thought

The fact that we are seeing greater use of psychedelics in mental health is monumental, especially as the mental illness epidemic continues to sweep our globe. Right now, over 700 million people suffer from this unspoken epidemic - including anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance abuse and beyond. In fact, the global cost of depression is valued at a monumental $1 trillion.

The medical sphere is coming to terms with the fact that better solutions are needed. Common treatments used for these chronic conditions are outdated and not effective in providing sufficient support or long-term relief in many cases.

The non-adherence rate to antidepressants is 75%, meaning that medication either doesn’t work or has a negative impact on the patient. And, nearly one-third of patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) are treatment-resistant while 50-66% of patients on antidepressants never fully recover.

It’s time for something better - a solution that provides people with the relief they need to thrive. And for the 700 million people suffering worldwide, that can’t come soon enough. This is where natural medicine steps in.

More and more research shows that psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms and LSD could be effective in helping people who suffer from chronic mental health conditions. In 2018, the FDA granted “breakthrough therapy” status to psilocybin mushrooms, referring to clinical trials for the fungi to aid patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

Due to the increasing need for innovation in the mental health sphere and growing social acceptance of psychedelics, more time and money is being put into psychedelic research for mental illness as it proves a promising solution to a growing epidemic.

Non-synthetic medicines prove promising

In a medical environment that prioritizes synthetic drugs, patients might not have access to natural and effective solutions for years to come. Fortunately, Ei.Ventures (Emotional Intelligence Ventures) is determined to shift this dismal projection. Stemming from a passion for creating natural, non-synthetic remedies for the vast number of people suffering from chronic mental health conditions, Ei.Ventures is developing botanical psychedelic therapeutics and nutraceuticals.

The startup offers a suite of mental wellness products and services designed for the prevention, reversal and management of a variety of chronic mental health disorders.

The company’s first project is named Psilly, a transdermal patch that administers a low-dose, psilocybin-based formulation. This proprietary formulation combines high-quality psilocybin extract with other natural and complementary plant extracts. The high-tech patches are designed to make treatment significantly more convenient than other methods.

The psychedelic pharmaceutical boom is just beginning

These areas of product development come together to represent a $34.5B industry, meaning this groundbreaking startup is stepping into an environment rich with opportunity. Plus, there hasn’t been another time in history when people have needed effective mental health solutions more than now.

The startup is presenting a promising opportunity to invest in psychedelic medicine. It already has a foot in the door with a leadership team that holds a strong clinical, FDA and botanical drug development background and an experienced advisory board of thought leaders spanning multiple disciplines.

The company plans to launch its medical mushroom formulas into the $250 billion nutraceutical market and license its proprietary formulas to other organizations after achieving full FDA approval.

Ei.Ventures recently signed an LOI with Mycotopia Therapies Inc. TPIA, a biopharma company focused on the development of medical psychedelics.

When a definitive agreement is reached, Mycotopia will acquire Ei.Ventures in 2022 in a $360 Million transaction and merge to become PSLY.COM with plans to list on NASDAQ.

As a joint venture, the company will focus on developing fungi and plant-based psychedelic solutions. The primary goals include completing preclinical and phase one trials to launch Psilly into legal jurisdictions and acquire a Drug Master File with the FDA so the company can sell its formulations while protecting its IP.

PSLY.COM just purchased virtual land in The Sandbox, a metaverse where players can trade NFTs through the Sandbox marketplace. In partnership with Orthogonal Thinker, PSLY.COM will make it possible for clinicians to host psychedelic therapy sessions in the metaverse.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the mental health renaissance.

There’s less than one month left to join the mental health revolution

As medicine starts to turn back to the natural world and society begins to see the merit in the earth’s unaltered plant medicine, we can understand how potent these natural compounds are.

Ei.Ventures is offering an investment opportunity of a lifetime as they are getting a headstart in the medicine revolution that’s quickly gaining traction. This is your opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Invest in Ei.Ventures before the opportunity closes.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823182/000110465921153675/tm2136393-1_253g2.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

