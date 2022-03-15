Could Mushrooms Treat Mental Health Disorders? This Company Thinks It Found the Key And Retail Investors Can Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Ei.Ventures is seeking investors in their plant-based answer to the $34B mental health drug market.

About one in every four American adults suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder each year. Worldwide, that number swells to nearly 1 billion. Of that total, more than a quarter suffer from an anxiety disorder. Meanwhile, more than half of those who exhibit a mental disorder won’t receive any treatment at all.

For those who do get help, prescription medication is a common approach and how 14 percent of all Americans dealt with their mental health issues last year.

Unfortunately, there are some fairly significant downsides to modern-day psychiatric drugs. In most cases, they’re expensive and can bring on a host of negative side effects, including drowsiness, restlessness, muscle spasms or blurred vision. Most importantly, many of these formulations are just outdated and aren’t very effective.

The Company Working to Solve This Problem: Emotional Intelligence Ventures, also known as Ei.Ventures, is working to reimagine mental health treatment by turning away from lab-engineered pharmaceuticals and turning toward more holistic plant-based medicines to help the millions struggling with mental illness.

The result is Ei.Ventures’ flagship product Psilly, a botanical psilocybin-based formulation that can serve as a natural and effective substitute for today’s prevalent antidepressant medications.

Psilly comes from using psilocybin mushrooms, otherwise known as magic mushrooms, which contain naturally occurring psychoactive and hallucinogenic compounds. In the early 2000s, studies unlocked how its psychedelic properties could serve as a type of brain reset, helping soothe mental disorders for people struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, opioid use disorder and other harmful addictions.

The key to Psilly’s effectiveness in pre-clinical phase testing could be in its whole-plant use, thanks to what’s known as the Entourage Effect. Unlike formulations that extract only one or two compounds from a plant, the Entourage Effect points to a synergistic relationship between two or more different molecules found inside the same plant.

That impact might hold the key to understanding why these compound combinations work to help treat so many varied mental health concerns.

With over 30 years of experience bringing new drugs to market, Ei.Ventures is now beginning pre-clinical and phase one trials toward eventually launching therapeutic Psilly into areas where psilocybin is already legal.

With an eye toward eventual FDA approval, the Hawaii based company is now open to investors who can see the potential as the firm enters the combined $34.5 billion mental health treatment market.

Investment Highlights: Ei.Ventures recently signed an LOI with Mycotopia Therapies Inc. TPIA, a biopharma company focused on the development of medical psychedelics.

When a definitive agreement is reached, Mycotopia will acquire Ei.Ventures in 2022 in a $360 Million transaction and merge to become PSLY.COM with plans to list on NASDAQ.

As a joint venture, the company will focus on developing fungi and plant-based psychedelic solutions. The primary goals include completing preclinical and phase one trials to launch Psilly into legal jurisdictions and acquire a Drug Master File with the FDA so the company can sell its formulations while protecting its IP.

PSLY.COM just purchased virtual land in The Sandbox, a metaverse where players can trade NFTs through the Sandbox marketplace. In partnership with Orthogonal Thinker, PSLY.COM will make it possible for clinicians to host psychedelic therapy sessions in the metaverse.

Although these plans are in the early stages, the company believes this metaverse land deal will lead the way for billions of people to receive virtual access to psychedelic therapy.

