YieldStreet Launches Art Equity Fund for Retail Investors With 15% to 18% Target Returns

Last week, the alternative investment platform YieldStreet launched its first ever Art Equity Fund with a target annualized return of 15% to 18%.

While this is YieldStreet’s first equity fund, the company has been heavily involved in the art market since it acquired Athena Art Finance, a specialty lender dedicated to making loans secured by blue-chip fine art, in 2019.

Fund Highlights: The first Art Equity Fund will own a portfolio of blue-chip and mid-career Post War & Contemporary artworks from artists such as Keith Haring, George Condo and Kenny Scharf. According to Athena’s proprietary database as of 1Nov. 11, 2021, these artists have experienced average compound annual growth rates of 14.3%, 36.1% and 29.4%, respectively, since 2015.

The fund will also have the ability to purchase additional artwork. Investment decisions will use third-party appraisals and expertise, supplemented with analysis from a proprietary database managed by Athena Art Finance.

Minimum investment: $10,000

Target annualized returns: 15% to 18%

Target investment term: 5 years

Learn more about YieldStreet and the platform’s latest offerings.

Why Invest in Art: According to the Artprice100® Index, blue-chip art has outperformed the S&P 500 by 180% from 2000–2018. The asset class has also performed well as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation and has a historically low correlation to the stock market.



Image source: Artprice100® Index

Ultra-wealthy investors have been using art as a way to diversify their portfolios for decades, and YieldStreet’s Art Equity Fund is giving retail investors that same opportunity.

See also: Best Art Investments

Image by Marco Pomello from Pixabay