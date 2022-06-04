If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Ethereum ETH/USD or Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD right now?

Ethereum: 60.5%

Baby Dogecoin: 39.5%

Ethereum was trading around $1,770 at press time. Ethereum is trading sharply lower over the past month by 37.5% from the $2,900 price level.

Meanwhile, Baby Dogecoin is trading at around $0.000000001763.

Baby Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. The project has gained popularity for its "cuteness" instead of underlying technology.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.