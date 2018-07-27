Canadian rapper Drake is at the top of the industry: from the viral spread of the “In My Feelings" challenge to the release of his new album, Drake’s music is enjoyed at high volumes.

Ten billion times, to be exact.

What Happened

With his latest album "Scorpion," Drake became the first artist to reach 10 billion streams on Apple.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s Apple Music.

Coined by Apple Music as a “new era,” "Scorpion" was also named the first to reach 1 billion streams in a week, as well as 170 million streams in 24 hours.

A new era.

10 billion streams on Apple Music. Congratulations, @Drake. pic.twitter.com/edX2cluVIh — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 19, 2018

Released just over a month ago, "Scorpion" has been the No. 1 album in the country for three consecutive weeks, while "In My Feelings" has been the No. 1 song for two consecutive weeks.

Why It’s Important

Artists earn .00783 cents per stream with Apple Music, according to a study by Digital Music News.

Based on this data, Drake earned a projected $78 million from his recent "Scorpion" success.

On the flip side, Apple Music’s revenue comes from paid subscriptions rather than artist streaming. As of April 2018, Apple Music had over 40 million subscribers paying $10 per month.

Apple Music is now worth $10 billion. Analysts anticipate 70-percent growth in fiscal 2018 and 50-percent growth in fiscal 2019.

Subscriptions to the service have consistently increased by millions each month, according to a 2017 Statista study.

What’s Next

The Drake buzz shows no signs of diminishing anytime soon.

Celebrities like Will Smith have participated in the “In My Feelings" challenge, the viral dance challenge featuring fans recreating the choreographed dance originally produced by comedian Shiggy.

Due to heavy celebrity involvement and the viral nature of social media, the dance challenge has resulted in over 2.3 million tweets.

This high volume exposure will likely lead to even more Drake listeners on streaming outlets like Apple Music.

