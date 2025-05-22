Sanofi Boosts Alzheimer's Pipeline With Vigil Neuroscience Acquisition

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL on Wednesday disclosed that it entered a deal to be acquired by Sanofi SNY for an equity value of approximately $470 million (on a fully diluted basis).

Per the terms, Sanofi will pay $8.00 per share in cash to acquire Vigil. In addition, shareholders will be granted a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR), which could provide an extra $2.00 per share in cash if VG-3927 achieves its first commercial sale within a designated timeframe.

The total equity value of the transaction, including the potential CVR payment, represents approximately $600 million on a fully diluted basis.

This acquisition, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, strengthens Sanofi’s neurology pipeline with VG-3927, an oral TREM2 agonist for Alzheimer’s disease, addressing a critical unmet need in treatment.

Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and CEO of Vigil, said, “Sanofi’s development capabilities, therapeutic expertise, global footprint, and financial strength provide the greatest opportunity to further the development of VG-3927 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and potentially bring this important and differentiated therapy to those struggling with the immense burden of this disease.”

Houman Ashrafian, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development of Sanofi, added, “TREM2 represents a compelling target at the intersection of immune dysregulation and neurodegeneration, particularly in people living with Alzheimer’s because they face devastating cognitive decline with limited treatment options.”

In April 2025, Vigil Neuroscience presented new data from its oral small molecule program, featuring its lead candidate, VG-3927, through two oral presentations at the AD/PD 2025 International Conference in Austria.

At that time, Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch said the two presentations highlight the strong potential of VG-3927. This oral, brain-penetrant TREM2 agonist showed positive results in Phase 1, with good safety, tolerability, and drug activity.

She further explained that VG-3927 could offer a new way to treat Alzheimer’s disease by targeting more than just amyloid buildup.

Vigil plans to begin Phase 2 trials of VG-3927, the only once-daily oral TREM2 agonist currently in clinical development, later this year.

Vigil’s monoclonal antibody program, Iluzanebart (VGL101), is excluded from the acquisition by Sanofi. Before the transaction is finalized, the exclusive license agreement with Amgen for VGL101 will be terminated, and the rights to the program will be returned to Amgen, its original licensor.

Price Action: SNY shares were trading lower by 0.36% to $52.71 premarket at last check Thursday, and VIGL shares traded higher by 245.9% at $7.99.

