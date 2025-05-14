Incannex Healthcare (IXHL) Stock Soars Over 800%: What's Going On?

Incannex Healthcare Inc IXHL shares surged 876% to 83 cents on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of patient dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 RePOSA trial for IHL-42X, an investigational oral treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

What To Know: The milestone marks a key step as the company prepares for an end-of-Phase 2 FDA meeting and anticipates top-line results in July.

IHL-42X targets underlying mechanisms of OSA, intermittent hypoxia and hypercapnia, and could offer a pharmacological alternative to CPAP devices.

Prior trials showed a 51% reduction in Apnea-Hypopnea Index at the lowest dose and significant improvements in oxygen desaturation burden, a key predictor of cardiovascular risk.

Phase 3 of the trial will enroll 440 U.S. patients, reflecting strong local interest. Incannex is also exploring commercial partnerships for IHL-42X.

CEO Joel Latham said the third quarter of 2025 will be pivotal, with regulatory and clinical milestones positioning IHL-42X as a first-in-class oral OSA therapy for a broad patient population.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, IXHL has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of eight cents.

