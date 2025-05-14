EXCLUSIVE: Channel Therapeutics Touts Positive Efficacy Results For Eye Treatment Potential In Multiple Preclinical In Vivo Models

Channel Therapeutics Corporation CHRO announced on Wednesday that it has achieved its predefined endpoints in two preclinical animal models for eye drop formulations (CT2000) for acute ocular and chronic ocular surface pain commonly associated with dry eye disease.

"We are very pleased with the results of these animal efficacy studies, which adds to the Depot formulation study results announced in December 2024, demonstrating a viable path forward in treating both post-surgical pain and chronic eye pain," stated Dr. Eric Lang, Chief Medical Officer of Channel.

"Additionally, these results support our belief that the inhibition of NaV1.7 has broad applications in treating different pain indications and further supports the genetic validation that NaV1.7 is a potent target for pain," concluded Dr. Lang.

In the first trial, rabbits were treated with capsaicin (i.e., Pepper spray) to mimic an acute ocular insult.

Following the capsaicin treatment, the rabbits were treated with CT2000, which was dosed four times over 24 hours.

Pain was measured by the number of paw wipes over 60 seconds (paw wipes are a recognized surrogate of eye pain in animal models).

The results showed that CT2000 significantly reduced the number of paw wipes within 15 minutes of administering capsaicin and continued to show efficacy over 60 minutes following administration.

In the second trial, benzalkonium chloride (BAC) was instilled in the eyes of mice over a multiday period to create a model of dry eye disease (the study was repeated twice).

BAC is a detergent that irritates the eyes and simulates dry eye disease.

Following the induction of dry eye using BAC, the mice were dosed with CT2000 four times daily for seven days.

CT2000 reduced the frequency of paw wipes within a single day of administration and showed cumulative efficacy over time (the analgesic effect appeared to improve when dosed over several days).

"We are very encouraged with these results, and the opportunity to target a large market that currently does not have many therapeutic options could provide Channel with considerable market opportunities," stated Frank Knuettel II, CEO of Channel. "Moreover, these results pave the way for Channel to launch Phase 1/2 human proof of concept trials," Mr. Knuettel concluded.

According to Astute Analytica, the global annual chronic eye pain market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032.

According to Marketresearch.biz, the global annual acute eye pain market was valued at $404 million. The company intends to target this existing market with CT2000 and the postoperative pain market.

Price Action: CHRO stock closed at $1.07 on Tuesday.

