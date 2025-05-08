EXCLUSIVE: Mira Pharmaceuticals Board Approves SKNY Pharma Acquisition, Establishing Combined Enterprise Value Over $60 Million

Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s MIRA Board of Directors unanimously approved on Thursday the planned acquisition of SKNY Pharmaceuticals, Inc., following the completion of independent valuation reports on both companies.

In March, MIRA Pharmaceuticals signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire SKNY Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms, MIRA will acquire SKNY through a stock exchange, whereby SKNY shareholders will receive shares of MIRA common stock at a valuation determined by an independent third-party firm.

A third-party analysis conducted by Moore Financial Consulting assigned SKNY Pharmaceuticals an enterprise value of approximately $30.5 million, based on a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of its lead compound, SKNY-1.

Mira was separately valued at $30 million, further validating the strength and synergy of the combined pipeline.

As outlined in the binding letter of intent, the transaction includes a $5 million contribution from SKNY to Mira in cash or other assets, to be transferred at closing.

The company is preparing a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to seek shareholder approval.

As Mira advances this merger, the combined enterprise value of over $60 million, grounded in third-party analysis, represents a strong platform for expansion into high-value therapeutic markets.

Mira CEO Erez Aminov said the acquisition “brings together two pipelines, two market opportunities, and one unified strategy: developing targeted, first-in-class therapies for urgent public health needs.”

SKNY-1 is being developed as a next-generation oral therapeutic designed to modulate CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, as well as monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B)—an enzyme involved in dopamine metabolism and addiction regulation.

On Tuesday, MIRA Pharmaceuticals released results from a neurotoxicity study of Ketamir-2, its novel oral NMDA receptor antagonist.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required the study before initiating human dosing in the United States.

The preclinical study showed no evidence of brain toxicity, including the absence of Olney lesions—vacuolar brain changes historically associated with older NMDA-targeting drugs such as ketamine and MK-801.

These results further confirm the favorable safety profile of Ketamir-2 and support its safe continued clinical development.

Price Action: At the last check Thursday, MIRA stock was down 2.59% at $1.12 during the premarket session.

