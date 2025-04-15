April 15, 2025 8:03 AM 2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Vivani Medical Collaborates With Okava To Expand Development Of GLP-1 Therapy For Dogs

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI and Okava Pharmaceuticals, Inc. expanded their collaboration to include dogs in the development of OKV-119, a long-acting GLP-1 therapy for weight management, diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Financial terms of the expanded agreement were not disclosed.

Okava Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company focused on diseases of aging in dogs and cats.

Vivani and Okava initiated their collaboration in 2019, focusing on developing OKV-119 for cardiometabolic conditions in cats.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vivani Medical To Spin Off Cortigent Neurostimulation Business To Create Better Focus On Individual Entities And Shareholder Value

OKV-119 leverages Vivani's proprietary NanoPortal technology, which provides smooth and steady delivery of therapeutic molecules, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, over extended periods from a single implant.

According to Okava, dosing every six months or longer supports a "One-and-Done" approach between office visits consistent with the product profile of Vivani's NPM-115, an ultra long-acting GLP-1 implant in clinical stage development to improve medication adherence and tolerability for the treatment of chronic weight management in humans.

"This expanded partnership with Okava reflects our shared confidence in the potential of NanoPortal technology to serve a broad array of prospective beneficiaries in the management of metabolic disease. The structure of this expanded partnership minimizes costs and risks for Vivani while integrating upside potential for Vivani shareholders through future milestone payments and royalties," said Vivani CEO Adam Mendelsohn.

In March, Vivani Medical released preclinical data for NPM-139, its subdermal semaglutide implant under development for chronic weight management in obese and overweight individuals.

In an ongoing study in healthy rats, a single administration of the semaglutide implant NPM-139 resulted in body weights nearly 20% lower than a sham implant control group throughout a 91-day treatment period.

Price Action: VANI stock closed at $1.04 on Monday.

Read Next:

VANI Logo
VANIVivani Medical Inc
$1.00-3.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which pet health companies could benefit from GLP-1 therapy?
How might Vivani Medical's stock react to this partnership?
What impact will Okava Pharmaceuticals have on the pet diabetes market?
Could this collaboration boost investor interest in veterinary biotech?
Which companies are leading in cardiometabolic pet therapies?
Will the NanoPortal technology attract more partnerships?
How could semaglutide implants reshape the pet care market?
What are the potential risks for Vivani's shareholders with this expansion?
Is there a surge in demand for long-acting therapies in veterinary medicine?
Which investments should be considered in the pet healthcare sector?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
BiotechNewsHealth CareContractsTop StoriesMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesGeneralBriefsobesity drugsStories That MatterWeight Loss

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved