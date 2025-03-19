Telomir Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Candidate Inhibits Tumor Growth In Aggressive Prostate Cancer Cells, Animal Study Shows

On Wednesday, Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO revealed preclinical findings demonstrating that Telomir-1 reduces tumor size by approximately 50% in a prostate cancer animal model with aggressive cancer cells.

The company says that Telomir-1 actively suppresses cancer growth and protects against chemotherapy-induced toxicity and mortality when combined with Paclitaxel—a widely used chemotherapy but often associated with severe toxicity and side effects.

Paclitaxel and other chemotherapy agents induce toxicity largely through oxidative stress, which results in excessive damage to healthy cells and contributes to severe side effects.

The company says that Telomir-1 can reverse oxidative stress through its metal ion-regulatory activities, which may be responsible for eliminating chemotherapy-induced toxicity in this study.

"There has long been a debate about whether telomere elongation could fuel cancer growth, but our findings provide compelling evidence that Telomir-1 does more than just lengthen telomeres—it actively suppresses tumor development…We are seeing a drug that extends cellular health while simultaneously protecting against the very toxicity that often limits treatment success," said Dr. Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir.

In addition to oncology, ongoing studies are evaluating Telomir-1 in age-related diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Wilson's disease, a rare orphan disorder affecting copper metabolism.

The company is prioritizing the fastest pathway to clinical trials and aims to submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by year-end.

In December, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announced preclinical findings highlighting the copper-binding potential of Telomir-1 as a potential treatment for Wilson's disease and related disorders.

The compound exhibits a binding affinity for copper ions, enabling precise regulation of copper metabolism and interacting with essential ions such as copper, iron, and zinc.

Price Action: TELO stock closed at $4.12 on Tuesday.

