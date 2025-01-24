Perspective Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Updated Data From Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial, Stock Soars

On Friday, Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CATX revealed updated interim results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET.

The data will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

The company’s trial included patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 expressing neuroendocrine tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapy and whose tumors have shown radiological evidence of disease progression in the 12 months before enrollment.

Since the study’s start, no dose-limiting toxicities, grade 4 or 5 treatment-emergent adverse events, or serious adverse events have been reported.

No new grade 3 adverse events (AEs) have been observed besides the two previously reported events.

No decline in renal function was observed. Hematologic AEs such as decreased lymphocyte count and anemia were all grades 1 and 2. No treatment discontinuations due to AEs have occurred.

Further anti-tumor activities have been observed with a longer follow-up. As of the data cut-off date of January 10, 2025, there were two unconfirmed responses and one confirmed response, as in Cohort 2.

The patient who experienced a confirmed objective response has been in response for 17 weeks and remains in the study.

One patient was observed to experience an initial (unconfirmed) response in the fifth scan after their first dose, the first scan conducted after the end of their treatment period.

This patient experienced gradual tumor regression throughout the study, with the magnitude of change meeting the criteria for response on their most recent scan.

A third patient was observed to experience an initial (unconfirmed) response in the seventh scan after their first dose and the third scan was conducted after the end of their treatment period.

Five patients continue to have stable disease. One patient was deemed to have progressive disease after one dose by unambiguous progression of non-target lesions.

Price Action: CATX stock is up 13.1% at $4.11 at last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock