Why Is Small-Cap Tevogen Bio Stock Rocketing Higher On Thursday?

On Thursday, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN announced its top-line revenue forecast for its oncology pipeline, projecting $1 billion in revenue in its launch year and a cumulative 5-year estimate of between $10 billion and $14 billion.

Tevogen Bio stock is trading higher with a strong session volume of 62.2 million compared to the average volume of 5.8 million as per data from Benzinga Pro.

“This forecast reflects the company’s unique, faster, and cost-efficient drug development model which has the potential to serve as a blueprint to ensure sustainable medical innovation for years to come,” the company said.

Earlier this week, Tevogen Bio highlighted the publication of its phase 1 trial data of TVGN 489, its investigational allogeneic SARS-CoV-2 specific Cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) immunotherapy, published by the journal Blood Advances in August of this year. Data showed:

TVGN 489 was well-tolerated at all four doses tested.

Nasal swab PCR data showed 88% or greater viral elimination in 92% of patients by day +4 and > 99% in all patients by day +14.

No progression of disease or the development of Long COVID was observed in the treatment group, despite the prevalence of immunocompromised patients.

TVGN 489 did not interfere with the development of endogenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 humoral or cellular responses.

Last week, Tevogen Bio announced updates on its therapeutic pipeline.

The company said it is pursuing a ‘prudent’ commercialization strategy with a focus on its ExacTcell technology platform, which leverages precision T-cell therapies to address supportive care for cancer patients.

Price Action: TVGN stock is up 100.07% at $2.08 at last check Thursday.

