Publicly Traded South African Mining Co. Invests In Fire-Resistant Hemp Buildings - New Industry Or PR Stunt?

Afrimat AFTLF is known for its operations in lime, iron ore, anthracite and manganese, has made a move into the hemp industry by partnering with legacy brand Hemporium.

Together, they are using hemp-based materials to expand a building in Cape Town. This venture raises questions: is Afrimat betting on the future of South Africa’s hemp industry, or is it a PR stunt?

The investment comes at a time when South Africa is pushing to grow the sector, having recently issued 1,110 permits for hemp cultivation as part of the government’s master plan under the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Afrimat's involvement could provide the industry with much-needed capital to scale.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can’t afford to miss out if you're serious about the business.

Afrimat's Green Transition

Afrimat's collaboration with Hemporium signals the company's interest in sustainability.

Beyond its mining operations, the publicly-traded Afrimat has been working on renewable energy initiatives, recycling mining by-products and rehabilitating mined-out areas through reforestation and water conservation projects, reported Hemp Today.

Mining operations for materials like lime, iron ore, anthracite and manganese have significant environmental impacts. Iron ore mining, for example, can contaminate water sources through increased sediment levels and metal runoff, while the removal of vegetation for mining operations drastically reduces biodiversity. Limestone mining similarly contributes to environmental degradation by altering land-use patterns and causing dust and noise pollution, which can harm local ecosystems and communities.

Read Also: The Wall That Can Withstand 1700°F And Cut $10B In Losses: Fire-Resistant Hempcrete Now Certified

Hemp Town

The hemp-lime block technology used in Cape Town, combined with specialized binders, promises to offer a sustainable alternative in the construction industry.

Hemporium and Afrimat Hemp, a subsidiary of Afrimat, are nearing the completion of a seven-story expansion on an existing five-story building. The new structure, built with 28 cm-thick hemp blocks, will bring the building's total height to 12 stories.

The space will house Hemporium's flagship retail outlet, where they will sell hemp-derived clothing, skincare and CBD products, along with a steak restaurant and 50 hotel rooms.

The walls are built with hempcrete blocks, made by Afrimat Hemp from European hemp hurd and locally sourced lime, capable of withstanding fire for 135 minutes.

The building also features solar panels, smart metering, a borehole with filtration for backup water and a thermally activated building system (TABS) to regulate temperature without mechanical heating or cooling.

Read Also: Gov. Newsom’s Total Ban On Hemp THC Could Crush California’s Billion-Dollar Industry, Say Stakeholders (UPDATED)

How Is Concrete Made Out Of Hemp?

Hempcrete, a sustainable building material, begins with harvesting the stalks of the hemp plant. Once harvested, the stalks are left on the ground for 10 to 14 days to degrade the outer fibers. This microbial breakdown helps release the inner woody core, known as the hemp hurd, which is the essential construction material.

After this process, the hemp stalks are collected, crushed and sorted to separate the fiber from the hurd. The hurd, chopped into small particles (typically around 1 inch), is cleaned to remove dust, ensuring the quality of the material.

The next step involves mixing the processed hemp hurd with lime and water. The typical ratio is three parts hemp, one part lime, and one part water, although these proportions can vary depending on the humidity and specific requirements of the project. This mixture is then used to create blocks or panels for construction.

In some cases, the mixture is poured into molds to make bricks, which are compacted and allowed to air dry or placed in an oven. Alternatively, for larger structures, the mixture can be poured directly into formwork to create whole walls, reducing the need for individual brick assembly.

Hempcrete is known for being lightweight – 50% lighter than traditional concrete – and ten times more insulating, offering an eco-friendly and flexible building solution.

Read Next: Is Hempcrete The New Green Construction Material? It Could Soon Be Approved As Just That