Silexion Investigational Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Shows Promise In Animal Studies

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. SLXN stock is trading higher on Tuesday with a strong session volume of 36.4 million versus the average volume of 2.65 as per data from Benzinga Pro.
Silexion released new preclinical findings for SIL-204, its second-generation siRNA candidate, following the optimization of its extended-release formulation.
- SIL-204 demonstrated substantial tumor reduction in human pancreatic tumor cell lines with the KRAS G12D (Panc -1) mutations using the oncogene silencing approach with siRNA.
- Previous studies showed this effect using unformulated siRNA with daily injections.
- The new studies further show this effect with a single administration of SIL-204 encapsulated in an extended-release formulation.
- Moreover, histopathological examination of treated tumors showed a very high induction of tumor necrosis.
Also Read: Silexion Therapeutics Stock Trades Higher, Trial Data For Pancreatic Cancer Patients Shows Promise.
The transition from PLGA depot rods to PLGA microparticles (MPs) has resulted in a superior extended-release profile, enhancing the therapeutic potential.
We now report in vivo results indicating that our new modified PLGA-microparticle formulation has superior properties over previous extended-release formulations (Loder).
Silexion plans to initiate toxicology studies with SIL-204 within the upcoming months and advance it into Phase 2/3 trials in the first half of 2026, focusing initially on locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), which has a notoriously high mortality rate.
In parallel, the company plans to initiate preclinical studies for SIL-204 in colorectal cancer models.
Silexion CEO Ilan Hadar said the improvements in cellular uptake and the enhanced extended-release formulation “further strengthen” the company’s confidence in SIL-204’s potential.
“We look forward to commencing our next set of studies in preparation for our Phase 2/3 clinical trial,” Hadar said.
Price Action: Silexion stock is up .29% at 53 cents at last check Tuesday.
