Why Is Nanocap Immuneering Stock Trading Higher On Friday?

On Thursday, Immuneering Corporation IMRX released initial response data from the first five patients treated with IMM-1-104 in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer as part of its ongoing Phase 2a trial.

The first two patients in the Phase 2a arm evaluating IMM-1-104 with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer have recorded complete or partial responses for an initial response rate of 40% (2/5) and disease control rate of 80% (4/5), with the other three patients earlier in the course of treatment and all five continuing on treatment.

The Phase 3 MPACT study established benchmarks for gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel alone in first-line pancreatic cancer patients.

The study included one Complete Response (CR) out of 431 patients, a 23% Overall Response Rate, and a 48% Disease Control Rate.

Benchmarks for modified (m) Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxel include an 18.6% ORR2.

To date, the combination of IMM-1-104 plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel has been observed to be well tolerated.

Based on safety data to date, the trial’s Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has approved enrolling additional patients into this arm at 320mg QD p.o., the first of which have already been dosed and are awaiting first scans.

In the Phase 2a portion of Immuneering’s ongoing IMM-1-104 Phase 1/2a clinical trial, IMM-1-104 is being evaluated as both monotherapy and in combination with approved chemotherapeutic agents.

Immuneering previously announced that IMM-1-104 received fast-track designation for first- and second-line pancreatic cancer.

In March, Immuneering revealed topline results from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2a trial of IMM-1-104 in advanced RAS-mutant solid tumors.

Price Action: At last check on Friday, IMRX stock was up 49% at $2.13 during the premarket session.

