Monday, MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIRA stock is trading higher with a session volume of 9.7 million compared to the average volume of 4.98 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company announced that a recent preclinical study in rats demonstrated that its oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2, produced a significant reversal of neuropathic pain, induced by nerve ligation, culminating in a 100% normalization of pain thresholds at the highest dose.

This effect stands in stark contrast to traditional ketamine, which proved ineffective orally under the same experimental conditions.

The study, conducted at Pharmaseed Ltd, utilized a nerve ligation model to replicate human neuropathic pain and specifically investigated mechanical allodynia.

The results showed:

Low oral doses of Ketamir-2 led to a significant reversal of pain for 14 and 22 days following the operation.

Ketamir-2 achieved complete normalization of the pain threshold at a higher oral dose, representing a 100% reversal of the neuropathic pain signal.

These outcomes underscore Ketamir-2’s superior efficacy and highlight its potential as a transformative treatment for neuropathic pain, especially compared to oral ketamine, which did not deliver significant pain relief.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals is conducting additional studies to evaluate Ketamir-2’s efficacy in treating cancer-induced depression and neuropathic pain.

MIRA is optimistic that these efforts could demonstrate efficacy in humans as early as 2025.

Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at MIRA Pharmaceuticals, added, “The ability to administer Ketamir-2 orally without the severe psychotropic side effects commonly associated with ketamine is a remarkable achievement. This positions Ketamir-2 as a pioneering treatment in the realm of neuropathic pain, offering hope to patients who have limited options available.”

MIRA Pharmaceuticals continues to advance its research, focusing on scaling production and preparing for the next stages of clinical trials.

In July, the company announced new insights from additional recently received preclinical study data regarding the mechanism of action and toxicology data for Ketamir-2.

Price Action: MIRA stock is up 39.4% at $2.579 during the premarket session at last check Monday.

