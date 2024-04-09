EXCLUSIVE: PainReform's Non-Opiate Post-Surgical Pain Relief Treatment Outperforms Rival Medicine Under Various Testing Conditions

PainReform Ltd PRFX announced results from new studies demonstrating the superior in-vitro release (IVR) rates of PRF-110 compared to topical post-surgical pain management products available in the market.
These findings underscore PainReform’s commitment to advancing non-opiate pain relief options and mark a significant milestone in developing long-lasting pain management solutions.
Leveraging the latest IVR technology, which automates the testing of drug release from formulations over time, PainReform conducted comprehensive studies to evaluate the performance of PRF-110.
Over a 72-hour industry-standard duration and extending to 96 hours, PRF-110 exhibited higher rates of analgesic drug release compared to a market-leading post-surgical pain product.
Results indicated that PRF-110 released between 34%-77% more drug over 96 hours under various testing conditions.
The results support PRF-110’s superior efficacy and its potential to extend the pain relief duration significantly.
By ensuring a more consistent and prolonged analgesic effect, PRF-110 aims to reduce the dependency on opiates for post-surgical pain management, the company said.
Last week, PainReform announced it reached the 50% enrollment target for the second part of the Phase 3 clinical trial of PRF-110 in bunionectomy. Over 200 patients have been enrolled.
In January, PainReform reported in vitro test results comparing the PRF-110 versus the industry leader as a topical analgesia for postoperative pain relief.
The in vitro tests were designed to mimic the spreadability attribute critically required for post-surgical topical applications.
PRF-110 demonstrated superior formulation properties concerning surface-tissue spreading and superior surface interaction with surgical tissue based on a slide test, which demonstrated sliding of the formulations down inclined, dry, and wet surfaces.
In phosphate-buffered saline, the sliding of PRF-110 was twice that of the competitor.
Price Action: PRFX shares closed at $1.74 on Monday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.