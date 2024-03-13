GrowGeneration Reports Q4 & 2023 Results: Sales Dip, Earns More Per Sale Thanks To Smart Product Strategy

Loading... Loading...

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG, a top provider of hydroponic and organic gardening products reported its financial results for 2023, with net revenue reaching $225.9 million, outperforming expectations.

Despite this achievement, the year witnessed a revenue decrease of 18.8%. This decline, however, was accompanied by an improved gross margin attributed to a strategic shift towards proprietary product sales.

Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s co-founder and CEO expressed satisfaction with their performance, stating, “I am pleased that our hard work and dedication to executing our strategic initiatives in 2023 allowed us to surpass our full-year revenue guidance and be in line with our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

Lampert added, “Our profit margins increased nearly 200 basis points as well, driven by more proprietary product sales and consumable product sales as a percent of total sales. Lastly, we ended 2023 with $65.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and with no debt.”

Q4 Financial Review

In the fourth quarter, revenue dropped by 9% to $49.5 million, accompanied by an increased net loss of $27.3 million, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges. However, this period marked an improvement in gross profit and a reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss to $5.6 million.

2023 Financial Highlights

In 2023, GrowGeneration experienced an 18.8% decrease in net revenues to $225.9 million. Despite this, gross profit declined to $61.3 million, yet the net loss improved to $46.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA swung to a loss of $5.6 million from prior earnings. The company also managed to reduce operating expenses by $13.6 million through efficiency measures.

Ending the year debt-free, it held $65.0 million in cash and marketable securities. Operating cash flow reached $1.4 million, driven by inventory reduction.

Loading... Loading...

Looking Ahead To 2024

Revenue And EBITDA Forecast

Looking forward to 2024, GrowGeneration projects revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million and aims for an adjusted EBITDA between a $2 million loss and a $3 million profit.

Strategic Initiatives And Expansion

Furthermore, GrowGeneration is focusing on brand enhancement and entering the home gardening market, indicating a broadening of its product portfolio and market reach.

Additionally, the company is exploring strategic opportunities for its Storage Solutions business, MMI, leveraging its strong financial position with $65.0 million in cash and no debt to support these growth initiatives.

Want to talk more about companies' valuations, earnings, and investment opportunities? Join us at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida at the new Hollywood venue on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.

Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo by Ona Creative on Unsplash.