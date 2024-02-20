Neurology-Focused Axsome Therapeutics Reports Deeper Than Expected Q4 Loss, Updates Upcoming Pipeline Milestones

Loading... Loading...

Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $71.53 million, up from $24.37 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $67.69 million.

Auvelity (oral antidepressant) net product sales were $49 million and $130.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, the first full year of launch.

Approximately 84,000 prescriptions were written for Auvelity in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 23% sequential increase.

Sunosi (sleep disorder) net product revenues were $22.5 million and $74.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, representing 17% and 67% Y/Y growth, respectively.

Approximately 42,000 prescriptions were written for Sunosi in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an 18% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 2% sequential increase versus the third quarter of 2023.

The company reported a net loss of $(2.08) compared to $(1.41) per share a year ago, missing the consensus of $(1.15).

The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes $63.7 million in non-cash charges, comprised of $43.2 million in acquisition-related contingent consideration expense reflecting updated sales projections for the recently announced new indications in solriamfetol.

Anticipated Milestones

The company expects new drug application submission for AXS-14 for fibromyalgia in the first half of 2024 versus the first quarter of 2024 expected earlier.

Axsome anticipates clinical topline results from Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 trial of AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s disease agitation in the second half of 2024 versus the first half of 2024 expected earlier.

The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial of solriamfetol in major depressive disorder (MDD) in the first quarter of 2024.

Phase 3 trial of solriamfetol for binge eating disorder (BED) is anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2024 versus the fourth quarter of 2023, anticipated earlier.

Price Action: AXSM shares are down 12.60% at $81.14 on the last check Tuesday.

